Trump says hopes to improve US trade with Thailand
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump told the prime minister of Thailand on Monday he wants to improve the U.S. trade relationship with Thailand.
Meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in the Oval Office, Trump said trade would be on the agenda for their talks.
"Our relationship on trade is becoming more important and it's a great country to trade with," Trump told the Thai official before reporters. "I think we're going to try to sell a little bit more to you, if that's possible."
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)