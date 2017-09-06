Trump says vital to reduce tax burden on people and companies

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged leaders of the U.S. Congress to make a big push on tax reform with tax cuts on individuals and companies and tax breaks for businesses to bring back profits from overseas.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged leaders of the U.S. Congress to make a big push on tax reform with tax cuts on individuals and companies and tax breaks for businesses to bring back profits from overseas.

"It is vital that we reduce the crushing tax burden on our companies and on our workers," Trump said as he met at the White House with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)