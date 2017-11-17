Trump tax overhaul adopted by House, on to Senate

WASHINGTON: House Republicans delivered a first-step victory on Thursday (Nov 16) to US President Donald Trump by passing a landmark tax overhaul, but the debate now shifts to the Senate, where a narrower path to success awaits.

The House of Representatives voted 227 to 205, with all Democrats and at least 13 Republicans opposed, to pass the legislation, hours after Trump addressed lawmakers from his party in person and urged them to get the measure over the finish line.

The bill purports to slash tax rates for US corporations and households, but some Republicans have voiced concern about its particulars, amid concerns the tax cuts could cause the national debt to balloon.