Twenty-First Century Fox in talks with Blackstone to buy Tribune

NEW YORK: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Blackstone and Tribune Media could not be immediately reached for comment. The Financial Times first reported the negotiations.

(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Writing by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)