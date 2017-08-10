Twenty-First Century Fox posts 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by its cable business.

REUTERS: Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by its cable business.

The owner of Fox News and 20th Century Fox movie studio said revenue increased to US$6.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from US$6.65 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$476 million, or 26 cents per share, from US$567 million, or 30 cents per share.

Fox offered, in December, to buy the nearly 61 percent of European pay-TV group Sky Plc that it does not already own for US$14.5 billion.

The offer is being closely scrutinized by the British government and is likely to be referred to the competition watchdog for a full investigation, delaying the approval.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Advertisement