UAE announces US$684 million Raytheon laser guided bomb kit order

The United Arab Emirates' military said on Tuesday it was buying laser-guided missiles from US-based Raytheon Co in a deal worth 2.5 billion dirhams (US$684.4 million).

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' military said on Tuesday it was buying laser-guided missiles from US-based Raytheon Co in a deal worth 2.5 billion dirhams (US$684.4 million).

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh al-Balushi told a news conference at the Dubai Airshow the armed forces was buying GBU-12 and GBU-10 Paveway laser-guided bomb kits.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)