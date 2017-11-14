UAE announces US$684 million Raytheon laser guided bomb kit order

Business

UAE announces US$684 million Raytheon laser guided bomb kit order

The United Arab Emirates' military said on Tuesday it was buying laser-guided missiles from US-based Raytheon Co in a deal worth 2.5 billion dirhams (US$684.4 million).

Logo of the U.S. defense company Raytheon is pictured at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Bookmark

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' military said on Tuesday it was buying laser-guided missiles from US-based Raytheon Co in a deal worth 2.5 billion dirhams (US$684.4 million).

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh al-Balushi told a news conference at the Dubai Airshow the armed forces was buying GBU-12 and GBU-10 Paveway laser-guided bomb kits.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark