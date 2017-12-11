Uber appeal case against London license loss planned for April or June next year

Uber's appeal against the loss of its London license should begin on Apr. 30 for five days but might be delayed until June, a British judge said on Monday at a preliminary hearing.

There will be two further preliminary hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to decide whether a trade union and the London Taxi Drivers' Association can join Uber and transport regulator Transport for London (TfL) in the case.

TfL ruled in September that the ride-hailing service's approach and conduct was not fit and proper to hold a private vehicle hire license.

