Uber reviews Asia business over bribery allegations in US: Report

NEW YORK: Uber Technologies Inc, which is the subject of a federal probe into whether it broke bribery laws, has started a review of its Asia operations and notified US officials about payments made by staff in Indonesia, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Bloomberg report was accurate.

Uber said in August it was cooperating with a preliminary investigation led by the US Department of Justice into whether company managers violated US laws against bribery of foreign officials, specifically the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Uber hired law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP to investigate how it obtained the medical records of an Indian woman who was raped by an Uber driver in 2014, Reuters reported in June.

O'Melveny & Myers is now examining records of foreign payments and interviewing employees, raising questions about why some potentially problematic business dealings were not disclosed sooner, Bloomberg said on Tuesday (Sep 19)

Attorneys are focused on suspicious activity in at least five Asian countries: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea, Bloomberg said, adding that Uber's law firm is reviewing financial arrangements tied to the Malaysian government that may have influenced lawmakers there.

In Malaysia, Bloomberg reports attorneys working with Uber are "reviewing a web of financial arrangements tied to the Malaysian government that may have influenced lawmakers there".

Uber’s law firm Bloomberg reported "is also investigating a corporate donation, announced in August 2016, of tens of thousands of dollars to the Malaysian Global Initiative and Creativity Centre, a government-backed entrepreneur hub".



It went on to add that around that time, Malaysian pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan "invested $30 million in Uber, said people familiar with the deal" and less than a year later, "the Malaysian government passed national ride-hailing laws that were favorable to Uber and its peers".



The report added: "Lawyers are trying to determine whether there was any form of quid pro quo."



An Uber rep in Malaysia told Channel NewsAsia they are "cooperating with the investigation".



The rep also said: "Beyond that, we won't be able to comment since this is an ongoing investigation."



(Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu in Kuala Lumpur)