Uber's Graves stepping down from full-time job, stays on board

SAN FRANCISCO: Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc's head of operations, Ryan Graves, a long-time ally of former chief executive Travis Kalanick, is stepping down from his full-time operations job, according to a copy of a letter from Graves to Uber employees obtained by CNBC.

Graves will, however, continue to serve on Uber's board, it said.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson, editing by G Crosse)