Uber's Kalanick says he appoints former Xerox, Merrill bosses to board

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick on Friday said that he had appointed two new board members, challenging Uber shareholders who have asked a court to stop the former chief executive from naming directors.

Kalanick in a statement said that he had appointed former Xerox Chief Executive Ursula Burns and former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain as directors in the face of proposals to dramatically restructure the board.

