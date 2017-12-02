Uber security executives depart after CEO criticizes practices
Two of Uber Technologies Inc's most senior remaining security executives resigned on Friday and another took medical leave after the company's new chief executive officer criticized past practices, a source familiar with the situation said.
SAN FRANCISCO: Two of Uber Technologies Inc's most senior remaining security executives resigned on Friday and another took medical leave after the company's new chief executive officer criticized past practices, a source familiar with the situation said.
The departures come amid a high-stakes legal battle with rival self-driving car company Waymo, an Alphabet Inc subsidiary.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)