Uber security executives depart after CEO criticizes practices

Two of Uber Technologies Inc's most senior remaining security executives resigned on Friday and another took medical leave after the company's new chief executive officer criticized past practices, a source familiar with the situation said.

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is seen on a screen in Singapore August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

The departures come amid a high-stakes legal battle with rival self-driving car company Waymo, an Alphabet Inc subsidiary.

