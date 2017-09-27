Uber seeks UK chairman as threats to its business mount

Business

Uber seeks UK chairman as threats to its business mount

Taxi hailing app Uber said on Wednesday it had hired a headhunter to fill a new position of UK chairman, as part of a process which began weeks before London's transport authority stripped it of its license.

The Uber app is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON: Taxi hailing app Uber said on Wednesday it had hired a headhunter to fill a new position of UK chairman, as part of a process which began weeks before London's transport authority stripped it of its license.

The non-executive position would bolster the taxi app just as it fights to retain its license in the British capital and battles to preserve its business model at an employment tribunal over workers' rights.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)

Source: Reuters