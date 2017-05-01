UBS, BNP, RBS get subpoenas in US treasuries probe: Bloomberg

U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The banks include UBS Group AG , BNP Paribas SA and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)