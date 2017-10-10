UBS pledges to appeal against ruling in French tax case

UBS pledged on Tuesday to appeal against a French ruling not to let it intervene in proceedings against a former employee in a long-running case where the Swiss bank has been accused of helping wealthy clients avoid paying taxes. ‍​

ZURICH: UBS pledged on Tuesday to appeal against a French ruling not to let it intervene in proceedings against a former employee in a long-running case where the Swiss bank has been accused of helping wealthy clients avoid paying taxes. ‍​

"We (UBS France SA) take note of the decision of the Investigation Chamber to not admit the bank as a 'partie civile' in the guilty plea proceedings against one of our former employees," UBS said in an email. "We will appeal this decision."

(Reporting by John Miller and Josh Franklin in Zurich; Editing by Michael Shields)