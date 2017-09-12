UK minister to give update on Fox-Sky deal on Tuesday

Britain's media secretary will make a statement in parliament later on Tuesday about Rupert Murdoch's bid to buy the rest of pay-TV group Sky , the leader of the house said on Twitter.

LONDON: Britain's media secretary will make a statement in parliament later on Tuesday about Rupert Murdoch's bid to buy the rest of pay-TV group Sky , the leader of the house said on Twitter.

Minister Karen Bradley has been weighing whether to refer Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for Sky for a wide-ranging investigation to assess the impact a takeover would have on the broader provision of news.

Bradley is expected to speak around 1330 local time.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)