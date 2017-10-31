Under Armour profit hit by restructuring charge

Under Armour Inc's third-quarter profit more than halved from a year ago, hit by an US$85 million restructuring charge.

The maker of Stephen Curry shoes reported a net profit of US$54.2 million, or 12 cents per Class C share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with US$128.2 million, or 29 cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 4.5 percent to US$1.41 billion.

