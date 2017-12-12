Unibail-Rodamco agrees to buy Australia's Westfield for US$24.7 billion including debt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

France's Unibail-Rodamco SE has agreed to acquire Australian mall owner Westfield Corp for US$24.7 billion including debt, in what would be the biggest takeover of an Australian company on record.

SYDNEY: France's Unibail-Rodamco SE has agreed to acquire Australian mall owner Westfield Corp for US$24.7 billion including debt, in what would be the biggest takeover of an Australian company on record.

The companies said in a joint statement that Westfield's board supports the deal and that Unibail-Rodamco would pay Westfield's shareholders in cash and shares.

"The acquisition of Westfield is a natural extension of Unibail-Rodamco's strategy of concentration, differentiation and innovation," said Unibail-Rodamco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Cuvillier in a statement.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)