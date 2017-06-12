UniCredit CEO confident Italian banks will help rescue Veneto lenders

The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Sunday he was confident a solution for the country's two ailing Veneto-based lenders would be found with the help of other domestic banks.

MILAN: The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Sunday he was confident a solution for the country's two ailing Veneto-based lenders would be found with the help of other domestic banks.

UniCredit's boss Jean Pierre Mustier is leading talks with the Rome government and European authorities as Italy's biggest banks mull helping Rome bail out Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to avoid being hit by costly depositor guarantees if European regulators shut them down, sources said on Thursday.

"I always see the glass half-full. I am optimistic by nature and I am in this case too," Mustier told reporters on the sidelines of a concert in Milan when asked whether he was confident a solution for the Veneto lenders could be found with the help of other Italian banks.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)