Unilever board to delay decision on single structure: FT

LONDON: Consumer goods maker Unilever is delaying a decision on whether to pick Britain or the Netherlands as its home base, the Financial Times reported.

"It's a moving playing field - with political turbulence out there. The emotions of the moment are really the issue," the paper quoted Chief Executive Paul Polman as saying.

A spokeswoman for Unilever was not immmediately available to comment.

