Uniper CEO criticises suitor Fortum for lack of clarity

FRANKFURT: The chief executive of German energy producer Uniper has criticised Finnish suitor Fortum for a lack of clarity about its intentions in a planned €8 billion (US$9.6 billion) takeover of the company.

Fortum has agreed to buy 47 per cent of Uniper from Uniper's parent E.ON and offered the same price to the other shareholders, but it faces pressure to raise its offer from hedge funds Elliott and Knight Vinke, who have built up stakes.

Meanwhile, the Finnish utility is dragging its feet over job guarantee negotiations, Uniper Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer told the Rheinische Post newspaper in an interview published on Saturday (Dec 30).

"Talks are not going as speedily as we would like," he said. "Fortum is still failing to provide clarity about its goals."

Just 0.17 per cent of outstanding Uniper shares had been tendered to Fortum by Dec 27, at the offer price of €22 per share. The shares closed at €26 on Dec 29. The offer closes on Jan 16.

Knight Vinke has five percent of Uniper and has said it will not tender its stake. Elliott, which has not said how it will respond, has 7.4 per cent.

