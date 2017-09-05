United Tech to buy Rockwell Collins for US$30 billion in stock and cash

Jet-engine maker United Technologies Corp has agreed to buy aircraft parts manufacturer Rockwell Collins Inc for US$30 billion, the companies said.

Under the deal, Rockwell shareholders will receive US$140 per share in stock and cash, split between US$93.33 in cash and US$46.67 in United Tech stock, the companies said in a statement.

