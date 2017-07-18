UnitedHealth's quarterly profit beats estimates

UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by growth across its businesses and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The insurer's results comes after a second attempt to pass a healthcare legislation in the Senate collapsed late on Monday, with U.S. President Donald Trump calling for an outright repeal of Obamacare and others seeking a change in direction toward bipartisanship.

UnitedHealth, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to US$2.28 billion, or US$2.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.75 billion or US$1.81 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, UnitedHealth earned US$2.46 per share, beating average estimate of US$2.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company's OptumRx business rose about 10 percent to US$22.7 billion. OptumRx administers drug benefits for the company's insurance clients.

Total revenue rose 7.7 percent to US$50.05 billion, largely in line with estimates.

The insurer said its withdrawal from Obamacare individual markets, combined with the health insurance tax deferral, reduced second-quarter revenue by about US$1.8 billion and lowered the revenue growth rate by 4.5 percent.

The company raised its forecast for 2017 net earnings to US$9.20 to US$9.35 per share and adjusted net earnings to US$9.75 to US$9.90 per share.

UnitedHealth had earlier forecast earnings of US$9.10 to US$9.30 per share and adjusted earnings of US$9.65 to US$9.85 per share.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)