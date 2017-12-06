UnitedHealth to buy DaVita's medical unit for US$4.9 billion

REUTERS: UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Wednesday it would buy kidney care services provider DaVita Inc's medical unit for about US$4.9 billion cash, as the health insurer looks to expand operations in outpatient care services.

The deal will combine UnitedHealth's Optum unit with DaVita's physician network business that serves about 1.7 million patients each year through nearly 300 clinics.

DaVita's medical unit had been a significant drag on the company's financial performance in recent quarters.

The company said it would use the proceeds from the sale for stock buybacks after the deal closes next year, and to repay debt.

DaVita's shares jumped 11.6 percent to US$68.01 in premarket trading, while UnitedHealth's shares were slightly lower.

Reuters reported last month that DaVita was exploring a sale of its medical unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)