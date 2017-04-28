UOB posts 5.4% increase in Q1 profit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: United Overseas Bank (UOB) reported a 5.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2017 on Friday (Apr 28), attributing its growth to higher net interest income and trading income.

The smallest of Singapore's three listed banks posted a net profit of S$807 million for the first three months of the year, an increase of 9.3 per cent in net profit compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

The bank's net interest margin fell by 5 basis points to 1.73 per cent, compared to a year ago. That is an improvement from the 1.69 per cent posted in the previous quarter.

"We started the year on a bright note with a steady growth trajectory from our core businesses. Against an unpredictable and volatile macro backdrop, we have maintained a resilient portfolio and strong balance sheet," said UOB deputy chairman and chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong.