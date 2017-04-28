UPS wins US$2.35 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

UPS wins US$2.35 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign bearing the logo of United Parcel Service (UPS) at a job fair in Chicago, Illinois, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON: United Parcel Service Co was awarded a five-year US$2.35 billion contract, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price next generation delivery service contract provides express small package delivery services for international shipments and express and ground small package delivery services for domestic shipments, the Pentagon said in a statement.

