UPS wins US$2.35 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

United Parcel Service Co was awarded a five-year US$2.35 billion contract, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: United Parcel Service Co was awarded a five-year US$2.35 billion contract, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price next generation delivery service contract provides express small package delivery services for international shipments and express and ground small package delivery services for domestic shipments, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)