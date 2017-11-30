URA releases 4 sites for sale, including Holland Village extension

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Nov 30) released four sites for sale which could potentially yield about 1,720 homes.

In its press release, URA said the sites at Holland Road and Handy Road were launched for sale under the Confirmed List, while the sites at Mattar Road and Canberra Drive are available for application under the Reserve List.

The sites were released under the 2nd Half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The land parcel at Holland Road is for a "mixed-use and pedestrian-oriented development", the authority said, adding that it would adopt a Concept and Price Revenue tender for the site.

URA said it will shortlist "compelling development concepts that are attractive and will complement the adjacent low rise and street-oriented character of Holland Village".

The commercial and residential site - released as part of previously-announced plans to expand Holland Village - has a site area of 22,967 sq m and is expected to yield 570 housing units.

The tender for the Holland Road sale site will close at 12 noon on Mar 20, 2018.

At 4,796.2 sq m, the Handy Road residential site has a maximum gross floor area of 11,446 sq m and could yield 130 units.

The tender for the residential site at Handy Road will close at 12 noon on Jan 30, 2018, together with another residential site at Chong Kuo Road and an executive condominium site at Sumang Walk launched earlier this year.

The 6,230.2 sq m Mattar Road residential site has a maximum gross floor area of 18,691 sq m and is expected to yield 255 units, while the 40,881.4 sq m Canberra Drive residential site has a maximum gross floor area of 57,234 sq m and could yield 765 units.

All four sites released on Thursday have a lease period of 99 years.