URA releases residential sites at Chong Kuo Road, Cuscaden Road

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Oct 31) released two residential sites that could potentially yield a combined 250 homes.

The two sites are located at Chong Kuo Road, off Sembawang Road, and at Cuscaden Road, URA said in a press release.

Both sites were released under the 2nd Half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The site at Chong Kuo Road was launched for sale under the Confirmed List, while the site at Cuscaden Road is available for application under the Reserve List.

GLS Confirmed List sites are put up for sale regardless of market interest, while those on the Reserve List are triggered for tender only if a developer commits to bid at a price acceptable to the land sale authorities.

The 99-year leasehold Chong Kuo Road land parcel is near the future Springleaf MRT station and several recreation and golf facilities. (Photo: URA)

Located in a private residential area, the 99-year leasehold Chong Kuo Road land parcel is near the future Springleaf MRT station and several recreation and golf facilities such as Sembawang Country Club and Orchid Country Club.

The 46,100 sq ft site has a maximum gross floor area of 64,551 sq ft and is expected to yield 80 housing units in a five-storey development.

The tender for this site will close at 12pm on January 30, 2018.

The site at Cuscaden Road is available for application under the Reserve List, and will be triggered for tender only if a developer commits to bid at a price acceptable to the land sale authorities. (Photo: URA)

At 61,598 sq ft, the Cuscaden Road parcel has a maximum gross floor area of 172,481 sq ft and could yield 170 units.

It is close to the prime Orchard Road shopping belt and minutes away from the Botanic Gardens.

The URA also said in its release that it will release two more residential sites at Handy Road and Sumang Walk (Executive Condominium) in November and December, respectively, under the 2H2017 GLS Programme.