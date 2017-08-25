US, Mexico, Canada ink non-disclosure agreements for NAFTA talks

The United States, Mexico and Canada signed non-disclosure agreements before the first round of negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico's Economy Ministry said on Friday.

MEXICO CITY: The United States, Mexico and Canada signed non-disclosure agreements before the first round of negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico's Economy Ministry said on Friday.

Initial talks between Mexico, the United States and Canada to update NAFTA ended in Washington last weekend amid signs of deep division on key issues. Further discussions are due to start in Mexico City on Sept. 1.

"This agreement does not compromise Mexico's priorities in the negotiations for the modernization of NAFTA, nor does it limit the information that Mexico can share with the legislative branch, local governments, productive sectors and society in general, in order to inform in a timely manner the negotiation process," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)