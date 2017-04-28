US appeals court blocks Anthem bid to merge with rival Cigna

A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.

WASHINGTON: A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.

The ruling could spell the end of the proposed US$54 billion transaction, a merger that was rejected by the U.S. Justice Department, 11 states, a district court judge and, in the end, by Cigna itself.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)