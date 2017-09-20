US bankruptcy judge says will approve loan for Toys 'R' Us

The U.S. Bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 11 of Toys 'R' Us said on Tuesday he would approve the company's request to borrow more than US$2 billion to help stabilize the largest U.S. toy chain as it builds inventory for the year-end shopping season.

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy Monday, squeezed by online shopping and discount chains.

