US bankruptcy judge says will approve loan for Toys 'R' Us
WILMINGTON, Del: The U.S. Bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 11 of Toys 'R' Us said on Tuesday he would approve the company's request to borrow more than US$2 billion to help stabilize the largest U.S. toy chain as it builds inventory for the year-end shopping season.
Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy Monday, squeezed by online shopping and discount chains.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Nick Zieminski)