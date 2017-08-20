US did not detail request for auto rules of origin at NAFTA talks: source

In the opening NAFTA session of talks, the United States did not give precise details of how much it wanted to boost North American content for autos, a source directly familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.

WASHINGTON: In the opening NAFTA session of talks, the United States did not give precise details of how much it wanted to boost North American content for autos, a source directly familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.

A top U.S. official said on Wednesday that Washington wanted tougher rules of origin, which determine how much of an auto must be built in the three NAFTA nations, as well as new measures to ensure "substantial U.S. content" for autos.

(This version of the story was corrected to make clear United States did raise rules of origin, but did not give details)

