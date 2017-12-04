US equity index futures open higher after Senate passes tax bill

U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul bill early Saturday.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK: U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul bill early Saturday.

S&P 500 e-minis were up about 0.6 percent, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were also up about 0.6 percent, and Dow e-minis up more than 0.7 percent.

The upward movement came after Saturday's Senate vote, which takes Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Mary Milliken)

Source: Reuters

