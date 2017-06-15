US Fed raises key interest rate to 1.0-1.25%

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 1.0-1.25% on Wednesday (Jun 14) and signalled another increase remains likely this year, despite the recent spate of weak economic data.

In explaining the second rate hike of 2017, the Fed noted that "the labour market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising moderately so far this year."

But the US central bank acknowledged that the preferred inflation measure will remain below the two percent target for some time.

The Fed's quarterly projections show they still anticipate making a third rate increase this year, with the median federal funds rate ending 2017 at 1.4 per cent.

That would be followed by three rate increases in 2018 and three more in 2019, with the key rate at 2.9 per cent by the end of that period.

Analysts in recent weeks have become increasingly doubtful the Fed will indeed go ahead with a third rate increase later this year, as inflation, consumption and other economic data have indicated the weakness seen in the first quarter has continued.

However, the statement from the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee repeated that it still believes "with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, and labor market conditions will strengthen somewhat further."

DISSENT

The decision came just hours after government data was released showing the Consumer Price Index fell further from the two per cent target in May, and retail sales declined, pushing Fed futures markets to put the chances for another rate increase this year to below 50 per cent.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was holding a press conference to explain the decision further, and observers will look for justification of the Fed's confidence.

One FOMC member, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari, dissented, voting against the rate hike, preferring to keep policy on hold for now.

In their quarterly projections, Fed officials saw the economy growing slightly faster than previously forecast, with GDP up 2.2 per cent this year, a tenth of a percentage point higher than in March, but unemployment and inflation now seen lower.

The estimate for the central bank's preferred measure of inflation, the PCE price index, was cut three-tenths to 1.6 per cent, while the core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was cut two-tenths to 1.7 per cent, according to the Summary of Economic Projections.

In the policy statement, the FOMC said: "Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected remain somewhat below two per cent in the near term but to stabilise around the committee's two per cent objective over the medium term."

The Fed now sees the unemployment rate ending the year at 4.3 per cent, where it sits currently, rather than the 4.5 per cent previously expected.

The central bank also confirmed that it will begin later this year to implement a plan to reduce the size of its investment holdings, which were built up to record levels during the financial crisis to help support the economy, especially once interest rates reached zero.

As long as the economy "evolves broadly as expected," the plan "would gradually reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings."