US files complaint seeking to recover stolen 1MDB funds; Malaysia govt replies

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department (DoJ) on Thursday (Jun 15) announced the filing of complaints to recover about US$540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.

In the complaints, the department alleges more than US$4.5 billion was taken from 1MDB by high-level fund officials and their associates.

"Today's complaints reveal another chapter of this multi-year, multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme, bringing the total identified stolen proceeds to US$4.5 billion. This money financed the lavish lifestyles of the alleged co-conspirators at the expense and detriment of the Malaysian people," Kenneth Blanco, acting assistant attorney general, said in a statement.

The complaints allege that officials at 1MDB, their relatives and other associates allegedly laundered the funds using complex transactions and shell companies with bank accounts located in the United States and abroad.

That allowed the origin, source and ownership of the funds to be hidden and ultimately passed through US financial institutions, with the money being used to buy and invest in assets in the United States and overseas, according to the complaints.

AGC MALAYSIA'S AND PMO'S STATEMENTS

In response, the Attorney General's Chambers of Malaysia (AGC) released a statement on Jun 16 (Friday), saying it took note of the latest civil lawsuits by the US Department of Justice.

It expressed frustration that yet again AGC was not informed or alerted by DoJ of this action, the second time coming after the anniversary of the first action taken, and appears to be a repeat of it.



"We also note that there has been no evidence from any investigation conducted by any law enforcement agencies in various jurisdictions that shows that money has been misappropriated from 1MDB; and that there have been no criminal charges against any individuals for misappropriation of funds from 1MDB."

The AGC said 1MDB is a Malaysian company and has been the subject of multiple investigations within the country, including by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Auditor General and bi-partisan Public Accounts Committee.

After review, the AGC said it found no crime was committed by 1MDB. However, there is still an ongoing investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police.

The AGC, however, expressed its strong concerns at insinuations made against the Prime Minister of criminal wrongdoing, saying at no point in the civil claims was the Prime Minister named as a defendant or has been alleged to have committed any wrongdoing.

"To date, AGC has yet to receive any request from DoJ to obtain any information or evidence. However, we would welcome such a request in line with our commitment to international cooperation and the fight against money laundering."

The AGC said it would not hesitate to initiate proceedings against the perpetrators of criminal acts provided there is sufficient evidence to do so. It said any wrongdoing will be punished and Malaysia will always uphold the rule of law.

In a separate statement, the Prime Minister's Office said the Malaysia government will fully cooperate with any lawful investigation of Malaysia companies or citizens in accordance with international protocols.

It said there have been numerous and extensive investigations by Malaysian authorities into 1MDB, and no crime was found. "Until then, unproven allegations should not be taken as facts."

It added that Malaysia stands firm in its support of transparency and good governance. "We are confident that justice will take its course and Malaysia will continue to cooperate with all willing international agencies."