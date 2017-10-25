US health insurer Anthem's quarterly profit rises 21 percent

Anthem Inc said quarterly profit rose 21 percent as the No. 2 U.S. health insurer added more members in its commercial and specialty business and increased its premium rates.

Anthem said net income rose to US$746.9 million, or US$2.80 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$617.8 million, or US$2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose nearly 5 percent to US$22.10 billion.

(Corrects headline to say profit, not revenue rose 21 pct)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)