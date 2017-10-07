US hits Bombardier with anti-dumping duty after Boeing complaint

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday moved to impose additional trade duties on the sale of Bombardier Inc CSeries jets in the United States, prompted by Boeing Co's accusation that the Canadian plane and train maker had dumped the planes at "absurdly low" prices.

The Commerce Department proposed a 79.82 percent antidumping duty after a preliminary finding that the jets were sold below cost to Delta Air Lines in 2016.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)