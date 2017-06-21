US home refinancing activity climbs to seven-month high: MBA

U.S. applications to refinance an existing home reached a seven-month peak last week as mortgage rates were unchanged to higher, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group said its seasonally-adjusted index on refinancing increased 2.1 percent from the prior week to 1,526.8 in the week of June 16. This was the highest since 1,754.2 in the Nov. 18 week.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)