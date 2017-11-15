US housing costs drive modest gain in October inflation

Most of October's gain was due to a 0.3 per cent jump in prices for shelter and medical care.

WASHINGTON: The rising costs of housing and medical care drove a modest gain in US consumer inflation last month, according to official figures published on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Within the data, one key measure of annual inflation posted its first increase since January, giving a flicker of hope to US central bankers who have long awaited the return of price pressures.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise the benchmark interest rate next month even though monetary policymakers have acknowledged the mystifying weakness of inflation despite falling unemployment and steady job growth.

Meanwhile, the US retail sector eked out a token increase in October as sales of gasoline and building supplies retreated even while auto sales remained strong, according to a separate government report.

The continued gains in consumer spending could support GDP growth in the final quarter of 2017, which has remained robust despite massive disruption from back-to-back hurricanes.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks costs for household goods and services, rose just 0.1 per cent compared to September, the Labour Department reported. When volatile food and fuel costs are excluded, the "core" CPI posted a stronger 0.2 per cent gain.

Both results were in line with analyst expectations.

Most of October's gain was due to a 0.3 per cent jump in prices for shelter and medical care.

RESILIENT CONSUMER SALES

Year-on-year, CPI was up two per cent, in line with the central bank's target, but down from 2.2 per cent in September.

Notably, the 12-month "core" measure accelerated to 1.8 per cent from 1.7 per cent in September, marking the first increase since January when the rate was 2.3 per cent.



The Fed has largely written off this year's weak inflation as transitory or idiosyncratic. But Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the October numbers pointed to firming trend of rising inflation, at long last.

Depressed gasoline prices are likely to recover, while used auto prices saw a five-year record increase and air travel and communications cost also rose. He said this suggested annual inflation measures could start to rise strongly early next year after a year of weak readings.

"The 'transitory' and 'idiosyncratic' factors are fading," Shepherdson wrote in a client note.

Meanwhile, retail sales rose at a slower pace, which was expected following a boom in September, when consumer spending hit a two-year high as motorists rushed to replace cars destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, according to the Commerce Department report.

American consumers forked out US$486.6 billion, up 0.2 per cent from September, an increase twice what economists had forecast, and 4.6 percent above October of last year.

Auto sales again drove the spending rise, increasing a solid 0.7 per cent. Furniture and electronics stores saw a similar increase, but gas stations and building materials each fell 1.2 per cent.

Excluding the volatile auto segment, sales rose by a more subdued 0.1 per cent, surprising economists who had expected to see twice the gain. Excluding both autos and gasoline, sales rose 0.3 per cent.

Non-store retailers like Amazon and Jet, which have risen consistently in recent years, declined by 0.3 per cent for the month.