US industrial output flat in May as manufacturing drops

WASHINGTON: US manufacturing output declined in May after a big jump in April, holding total industrial production flat in the month, the Federal Reserve reported on Thursday (Jun 15).

The manufacturing sector saw a 0.4 per cent drop in production following the 1.1 per cent jump in the prior month. Mining activity however surged 1.6 per cent, the second straight month of strong increases, while utilities rose 0.4 per cent.

Within the key manufacturing sector which represents more than 70 per cent of the Industrial Production index, "Almost all major industry groups within durables posted declines," the report said.

This includes a two per cent drop in motor vehicles and parts, and a 1.6 per cent decline in electrical equipment and appliances.

Excluding motor vehicles and parts, total industrial production would have increased by 0.1 per cent.

The 0.1 per cent increase in manufacturing of non-durable goods was not enough to offset the decline in durables, and in any case was mostly due to a large jump in chemicals output.

The bright spot in mining means the sector has seen production increase by an average of 1.5 per cent a month so far this year, the report said.

Oil and gas production rose 3.8 per cent from April, far slower than the increases seen in the prior three months.

Despite the flat headline reading, which was in line with analysts expectations, total industrial production is 2.2 per cent higher than the same month of last year. Manufacturing increased 1.4 per cent year-over-year, with utilities up just 0.1 per cent.

Mining has surged 8.3 per cent since May 2016, with oil and gas drilling up an eye-popping 100.5 per cent - something causing consternation among OPEC oil producers who have been trying to boost crude prices by limiting production.

Total industrial capacity in use in the month was little changed from April at 76.6 per cent, down just a tenth of a point.