US inflation falls in May on dip in gasoline prices

WASHINGTON: Falling US gasoline prices drove both inflation and retail sales down in May, according to government data released on Wednesday (Jun 14).

The figures came out just hours before the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting and is widely expected to increase interest rates, despite weak inflation and tepid wage growth.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks changes in the cost of household goods and services, declined 0.1 per cent compared to April - largely driven by 6.4 per cent drop in the cost of fuel at the pump, according the to the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, retail sales dropped a surprising 0.3 per cent in May, also due in part to falling gasoline prices, as Americans also bought fewer appliances and electronics, the Commerce Department reported.

Analysts had projected CPI to be flat, and retail sales to rise 0.1 per cent.

Excluding the food and fuel categories, which can see big swings from month to month, CPI rose 0.1 per cent.

The 12-month overall price measure fell below the Fed's two per cent target to 1.9 per cent last month, continuing a steady decline since February, while the core, which has been falling since January, slipped another two-tenths to 1.7 per cent.

Retail sales were still down 0.3 per cent even after excluding the more volatile food and cars categories, the first decline for the core measure since August.

Auto sales remained sluggish for the month, falling 0.2 per cent in May, while sales at electronics and appliance stores saw their largest monthly decrease in more than seven years, falling 2.8 per cent for the month.

Gasoline stations saw sales fall 2.4 per cent, the biggest dip since February of last year.

The shift towards internet retail continued apace, with department stores declining a full percentage point while "non-store" retailers soared another 0.8 per cent for the month.

Restaurants and bars also saw a 0.1 per cent decline in May.

American consumers forked out a total of US$473.8 billion for the month, 3.8 per cent above May of last year.

