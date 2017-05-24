US inventories of oil, gasoline fall: EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels in the week ended May 19, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 2.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 741,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 159,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 787,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 485,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 743,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 165,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)