US job creation shrinks in September

WASHINGTON: US private sector job creation fell in September to its lowest level in nearly a year, weighed down by back-to-back hurricanes, the payrolls firm ADP reported on Wednesday (Oct 4).

The slowdown fell below analyst expectations and was a sign a government report on job creation for September, due out on Friday, could also disappoint.

Total private employment rose by 135,000 net new positions for the month, the lowest level since October of last year, ADP said in a statement.

The result missed an analyst forecast of 160,000 new jobs. August was also revised downward by 7,000 to 228,000.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which helps produce the report, said the effects of hurricanes Harvey and Irma were likely to be transitory.

"Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hurt the job market in September," he said in a statement. "Looking through the storms the job market remains sturdy and strong."

The storms wreaked havoc in Texas and Florida over a two-week period beginning in late August.

Ahu Yildirmaz, head of ADP's research institute, also said small businesses had slowed hiring and possibly were not offering high enough wages to attract skilled workers.

Large businesses added 79,000 employees and medium-sized businesses, or those with between 50 and 499 workers, added 63,000 new positions. Small businesses contracted by 7,000 positions.

In the goods-producing sector, construction and manufacturing rose by a combined 47,000 positions but most of September's gain, or 88,000 positions, was in the services sector.

Education, healthcare and hospitality gained 77,000 positions, partly offset by a 27,000-job contraction in transportation, utilities and information services.

Economists say the US is likely to see a rebound in hiring in the months after the storms, with reconstruction efforts causing a bump in demand for services and labour.