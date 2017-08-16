US judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs. automakers

A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Takata Corp's U.S. business on Wednesday halted lawsuits for 90 days against automakers brought by victims of its faulty air bag inflators.

Takata requested a six-month stay of the lawsuits, arguing an injunction was needed so management could complete a US$1.6 billion sale of the company's viable operations to Key Safety Systems and replace air bag inflators that are subject to the biggest recall in automotive history. Major automakers including BMW AG , Ford Motor Co , Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp argued in favor of the six-month pause.

