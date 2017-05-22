US Justice Dept., Citigroup settle last of Banamex probe

FILE PHOTO -- People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

NEW YORK: The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.

The settlement includes a non-prosecution agreement and a forfeiture by Citigroup of US$97 million, the department and the bank said in statements. The bank said it had it already reserved for the expense.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters