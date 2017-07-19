US new home construction jumps in June

WASHINGTON: Construction of new US homes rebounded in June to its highest level in four months, a sign homebuilders may finally be responding to soaring demand, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday (Jul 19).

Ending three straight months of declines, the June jump in construction followed a sombre first half of the year that caused analysts to fear a shortage could soon price many new homebuyers out of the market.

Total housing starts rose 8.3 per cent last month compared to May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.215 million. Analysts had predicted a monthly increase of only 3.3 per cent.

That increase put the pace of construction 2.1 per cent above the same month last year.

A weak initial estimate for May also was revised up by 2.7 per cent.

Permits to build new houses, an indicator of supply in the pipeline, saw their biggest monthly increase in nearly two years, rising 7.4 per cent to an annual rate of 1.254 million.

New home construction started last month nearly doubled in the Northeast, soaring 83.7 per cent, and continued to rise in the west, adding 10.6 per cent.

Analysts say the current economic recovery has produced an exceedingly tight market, with a surge of demand following the Great Recession met by sluggish construction of new homes while many current homeowners are reluctant to sell.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said the news was welcome but "drastically more" new construction was needed to satisfy demand.

He said at a statement that June was still well below the historical average rate of 1.5 million. "That is why the country is experiencing a stubborn housing shortage."