US private sector employment surges in August

WASHINGTON: Private firms in the US hired new at a torrid pace in August, dominated by large services firm, payroll firm ADP reported on Wednesday (Aug 30), a sign the government's jobs report could be stronger than expected.

Total private employment jumped by 237,000 in the month, and the increase for July was revised up by more than 25,000, continuing the strong pace of job growth this year, which has featured only two months below the 200,000 mark.

Economists are forecasting an increase of 173,000 private payrolls in the government's closely-watched monthly employment report due out on Friday, and while the two reports can vary widely, analysts are sure to take notice.

"The job market continues to power forward," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. "Job creation is strong across nearly all industries, company sizes. Mounting labor shortages are set to get much worse," he said in a statement.

Services firms added 204,000 new employees, while goods producing companies hired 33,000, including a 16,000 gain in manufacturing, which lost 1,000 workers in July.

Large companies added 115,000 workers, ADP said.

The goods-producing sector "saw the best performance in months with solid increases in both construction and manufacturing," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.

In addition, the trade, transportation and utilities sector "pulled ahead to lead job gains across all industries, adding the most jobs it has seen since the end of 2016," he said.

"This could be an industry to watch as consumer spending and wage growth improves."

With the unemployment rate near historic lows of 4.3 per cent, many companies around the country have been reporting difficulty filling open positions, in skilled and even less-skilled jobs, something repeatedly noted by the Federal Reserve and other surveys.

In July, the Labor Department reported an increase of 205,000 private payrolls, compared to the upwardly-revised 201,000 in the ADP.

Zandi noted that the official data tends to be weak in August, but is later revised higher.

The ADP report covers 411,000 firms and 24 million workers.