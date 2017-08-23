US regulators propose delaying stricter rules for smaller banks

U.S. bank regulators proposed on Tuesday holding off on implementing stricter capital rules for smaller banks while the agencies review ways to simplify requirements for less complex institutions.

Banks with less than US$250 billion in assets and less than US$10 billion in foreign exposure would be permitted to continue complying with simpler temporary capital rules beyond the beginning of 2018. Large banks would still face stricter capital requirements beginning on January 1, 2018.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)