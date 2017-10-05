US SEC chair floats potential delay to fund data rules following hack

The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has floated a possible delay to new fund data gathering rules following a hack that has raised questions over the regulator's cyber security controls.

Chairman Jay Clayton told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday the SEC was reviewing whether it can adequately protect data it would require funds to report on their weekly performance, since this information could be market sensitive.

