US Senate passes bill to fund government through September

The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a US$1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a US$1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.

The Senate voted 79 to 18 in a vote that increases defense spending while keeping several Democratic priorities in place.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chris Reese)